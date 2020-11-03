3 dams release water

BY ELLALYN DE VERA

Three dams continued to release water from their reservoirs on Monday due to excess water that may overfill these dams.

Citing the data from the Flood Forecasting and Warning Section of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Ipo Dam in Bulacan has one gate opened at 0.20 meters (m).

Dam authorities decided to conduct emergency water discharges from the Ipo reservoir starting 4 p.m. last Sunday due to the anticipated excess water inflow.

As of Monday, Ipo Dam’s water level still rose from 100.48 m to 100.62 m. Its spilling level is at 101 m.

One gate was also opened in Benguet’s Ambuklao Dam on Monday morning.

Ambuklao Dam’s gate had a 0.30-meter opening, narrower than the 0.50-meter opening on Sunday, as its current water level has lowered to 751.24 m from 751.46 m.

The current level is just 0.76 m short of it is 752.0-meter normal high water level.

The water outflow from Ambuklao Dam goes down to Binga Dam, also in Benguet.

Binga Dam’s gates were already closed Monday.

Magat Dam in Isabela also continues to release water with one of its gates open at 2 m on Monday, from two gates opened at 3 m each on Sunday.

Its water level was 188.58 m on Monday morning, up from last Sunday’s 188.39 m. Magat Dam’s normal high water level is at 193 m. (Ellalyn de Vera)

