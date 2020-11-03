4 NPA fighters killed in Surigao gunfight

BY MIKEU. CRISMUNDO

CAMP BANCASI, Butuan City – Four suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) were killed during a fierce gunbattle in the hinterland areas of Barangay Pangi, Tandag City, Surigao del Sur late Saturday, the military reported Monday.

Elements of the Army’s 36th Infantry Battalion (36th IB) under Lt. Col. Jesreel J. Diagmel were still trying to identify the slain rebels recovered from the encounter site.

Apart from war materials, also confiscated after almost an hour of gunfight were one M-16 rifle, two M-16 rifles with grenade launchers, one AK-47 rifle, two converted .22-caliber rifles, three mobile phones, two universal serial bus (USBs), four pieces of memory cards, 20 pieces of jungle hammocks, 10 improvised beddings, 21 backpacks with personal belongings, and assorted ammunition.

The report said the soldiers encountered around 40 armed rebels who were allegedly about to harass a COVID-19 quarantine checkpoint in the area.

Overpowered by the troopers, the rebels retreated toward Diawata ranges in Surigao del Sur.

Diagmel believed that more NPA rebels were killed during the clash as bloodstains were seen along their escape route.

