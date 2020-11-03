ABS-CBN, ANC channels on YouTube restored

BY NEIL RAMOS

The ABS-CBN News and ANC 24/7 channels on YouTube have been restored at 3:58 pm, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The two news channels were temporarily suspended at around 6:30 am the same day after “a hacking incident.”

In a statement, ABS-CBN said the investigation on the incident continues even as they are now planning to implement measures to prevent such from happening again.

“ABS-CBN remains committed to provide news and information to our countrymen, particularly over these trying times as we recover from the effects of Super Typhoon Rolly and prepare for another incoming weather disturbance,” it added.

