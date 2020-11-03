Criminology instructor electrocuted

BY LIEZLE BASA INIGO

PANGASINAN – A criminology instructor died after he got electrocuted while atop a metal scaffolding in Barangay Lebueg, Laoac town.

Police Captain Rez Gerome Cachin, officer-in-charge of Laoac Police, said John Repoyo, 30, of Sitio Pudo, San Felipe Central, Binalonan, Pangasinan was declared dead on arrival at the Sacred Heart Hospital.

Probers said the victim was on top of a scaffolding installing a spandrel ceiling in his house when he suddenly shouted “kuryente”.

Victim’s brother-in-law Jomel Mapalo, who was helping him, immediately unplugged the extension wire. The victim fell unconscious on the ground. (Liezle Basa Inigo)

