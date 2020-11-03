Mauro back in PH to face investigation

BY JEFFREY DAMICOG * ROY MABASA

Controversial Philippine Ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro, who is facing an investigation over videos showing her maltreating a Filipina household staff of the Philippine Embassy, returned home Monday night.

“Ambassador Mauro arrived last night,” said Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Teodoro “Teddyboy” Locsin Jr. during an interview on CNN Philippines.

“We thought she would be delayed because of the storm but she was able to get on the flight,” he said.

The secretary said he has yet to talk to the ambassador regarding the videos and does not intend to do so.

“I suggest she reserves her comments to the investigating panel,” Locsin said.

The secretary said he has formed a panel to conduct the investigation and assured Mauro she would be given due process.

“The investigation has started by now. It’s with the appropriate body within the DFA,” Locsin said.

Locsin said that the panel has 15 days to conduct the probe starting two days ago when he was given the go signal by Malacañang to conduct the investigation.

“We’ll wait for the recommendation of the investigating panel that I created,” said Locsin who will also forward the report to the Palace after reading it.

Meanwhile, Locsin said the P200,000 check is ready to be given as assistance to the household help who is now under quarantine in South Cotabato after arriving from Brazil.

Locsin also denied any knowledge on the existence of the so-called “Department of Foreign Affairs Career Officers Corps” and the “Retired Ambassadors Association” who purportedly issued a statement supporting the embattled ambassador.

“The DFA nor am I aware of the existence of DFA Career officer corps and the Retired Ambassadors Association. The reported statement of such organization, in the case of former Philippine ambassador to Brazil, does not in any way reflect the position of the department nor the sentiment of its career corps,” Locsin said in a statement he read in an interview with CNN Philippines.

Locsin maintained that the department stands by its resolve to respond to the case of Mauro, who is facing a probe for maltreating her Filipina household staff at the Ambassador’s residence in Brazil, “in accordance with the fullest extent of the law.”

The foreign secretary said he had met with some retired ambassadors once every year but only on matters concerning the golf tournament which he was not able to attend due to conflict in his schedules.

comments