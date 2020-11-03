Teach students integrity and honesty, DepED urged

BY JEFFREY DAMICOG

The mega task force led by the Department of Justice (DoJ) in investigating corruption in government wants the Department of Education (DepEd) to teach and instill the importance of integrity and honesty among students.

“We’ll request the DepEd to include and emphasize values of integrity and honesty among young learners in their GMRC (good manners and right conduct) and Araling Panlipunan (social studies) subjects,” Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said on Monday.

Guevarra had earlier said that the task force will not only investigate and run after those involved in corrupt activities but also educate the public against corruption.

“Not only to instill these values among government workers but also to sow them in young minds,” the secretary said on Monday about the information and education campaign the task force will embark on.

“With God’s grace, there is hope that these good seeds may fall and germinate in good soil,” he declared. (Jeffrey Damicog)

