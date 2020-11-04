1 dead, 4 hurt as jeep hits truck

BY GLAZYL MASCULINO

BACOLOD CITY – A man died while four others were injured after the the jeepney they were riding slammed into a parked truck on Granada-Alangilan road in Hacienda Carmen here on Monday.

Police identified the fatality as Lorry Fernandez.

Injured were Fernandez’s son Joshua Solomon Araujo, and passengers Hazel Gatchalian, Abby Araeh Joy Araujo, and John Athan Araujo, according to the police.

Investigation showed that the jeepney driven by Joshua crashed into the rear part of the truck parked in the said area.

Lt. Melchor Tolentino, head of Police Station 5, said Joshua was under the influence of liquor when the accident happened.

Fernandez, who was at the jeepney’s passenger seat, sustained severe injuries in the head and other parts of his body, which caused his death.

The injured victims were brought to Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital here. (Glazyl Masculino)

