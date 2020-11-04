2 women operating cybersex den arrested in Leyte

BY MARIE TONETTE MARTICIO

TACLOBAN City – Two women were arrested while another one was rescued during a raid on a nipa hut being used as a cybersex den in Maasin, Southern Leyte, police reported Wednesday.

The alleged cybersex den operators identified as Monalisa, 35, and Gelyn, 33, both residents of Barangay Cabulihan, this city, were arrested by operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Southern Leyte Provincial Field Unit and Maasin City Police Station.

Lawmen seized from the nipa hut a cellphone and props used for pornographic and obscene exhibitions.

The duo were charged for violation of Section 4 (e) of the Republic Act 9208 as amended by R.A. 10364 or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act before the Regional Trial Court of Maasin on Nov. 3.

Police said the suspects hired a 23-year-old woman to pose nude with her companion for their clients online.

They were also ordered to perform real or simulated explicit sexual activities.

All obscene acts were recorded, stored, and sold to the customers of the two suspects, according to police. (Marie Tonette Marticio)

