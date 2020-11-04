25 dogs in QC pound set to be euthanized – group

BY JOSEPH PEDRAJAS

About 25 dogs inside the Payatas Pound of the Quezon City government are set to be euthanized on Thursday if they remain unclaimed, a non-government organization said Wednesday.

After rescuing some 50 dogs from the pound through donations and assistance of several donors, animal rescue group Red Cubs Pet Patrol said 25 dogs are still left behind. They will be killed if no adaptors would claim them.

“There are 25 dogs left. They will be euthanized if we do [not] rescue them by Thursday,” it said in a Facebook post.

“The 50 dogs we [earlier] rescued were brought to the shelter and some good samaritans waited for us outside the pound to adopt dog.”

The group said that when they and some of the dogs’ owners visited the pound on Tuesday, the staff denied them entry.

They were also “intimidated” as if a male staff “wanted to start a brawl” with them.

“Even an owner wanting to claim her dog was denied entry. The gates were closed on our faces, as if we’re criminals,” Red Cubs Pet Patrol said.

“Why was entering the pound so hard yesterday (Tuesday)? There was a group of security guards watching our every move. Only a few were allowed inside and our crew was left outside for six long hours,” it added.

The group expressed alarm that the dogs inside the pound “were dying of hunger and thirst” and “some are very sick.”

“So at the end of the day, the main objective of the pound once a dog is captured is not to have them adopted or claimed, but to have them killed,” the group alleged.

“We have 25 left there. The dogs were crying, as if begging for help. We have to save them,” it added.

