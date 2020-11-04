3 rebels killed, arms cache seized in NPA hideout

BY MIKE CRISMUNDO

CAMP BANCASI, Butuan City – Government security forces neutralized three New People’s Army (NPA) members and seized several high-powered firearms at a rebels’ hideout in the hinterland area of Pangi in Tandag City, Surigao del Sur.

Maj. Rodolfo S. Cordero, Jr., chief of Public Affairs Office (PAO) of the Fourth Infantry Division (4th ID), said on Tuesday that troops of the 36th Infantry Battalion (36th IB) under the command of Lt. Col. Jezreel Diagmel were still pursuing withdrawing NPA rebels in the hinterlands of Pangi towards the Diwata Ranges in the provincial border of Surigao del Sur and Agusan del Sur.

The fleeing rebels were members of Platoon 1, Guerilla Front 30 of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)-NPA North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee under a certain Commander Nicko, the 4th ID PAO chief said.

The 36th IB troops also killed rebels during the almost one-hour fierce firefight at the enemy hideout, Cordero said.

The government troops also seized three M16 Armalite rifles, two of which were attached with M203 grenade launchers, an AK47 rifle, two 22-caliber rifles, and assorted live ammunition.

Operating troops also seized in the encounter site several personal belongings and anti-government documents. (Mike Crismundo)

