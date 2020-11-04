Año endorses 3 senior execs as next PNP chief

BY CHITO A. CHAVEZ

Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año bared Wednesday that he had submitted to President Duterte the names of three senior police officers as possible successor of Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan who will retire on Nov. 10.

Año, however, declined to name the three police officers.

“Nakapag-submit na ako ng shortlist kay PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) thru a NAPOLCOM (National Police Commission) resolution. Three senior PNP officials but I cannot mention the names and ranks,” Año said.

He said that it is also up to the President if he wishes to extend the service of Cascolan.

Currently, the most senior PNP officers are deputy chief for administration Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, deputy chief for operations Lt. Gen. Cesar Hawthorne Binag, and chief directorial staff Lt. Gen. Joselito Vera Cruz.

Eleazar, Binag and Cruz belong to PMA Class 1987. (Chito A. Chavez)

