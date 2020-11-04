Awesome UniteCity bludgeons Maharlika-Manila in PFL bubble

- Home
By JONAS TERRADO
United City FC practically put its title fortunes in control after pulverizing Maharlika-Manila 10-0 Tuesday night in the Philippines Football League at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.
Mike Ott and Senegalese striker
each scored a hat trick while OJ Porteria had a brace as United City tightened its grip on the title race by gaining advantage over Kaya-Iloilo with two matches remaining.
UCFC improved to nine points, two clear of Kaya which was earlier held to a 1-1 draw by Stallion-Laguna.
It was the biggest margin of victory after three matchdays of the shortened season backed by Qatar Airways, surpassing United CIty’s 6-0 romp of Mendiola FC 1991 last Saturday.
“They simply dominated this game,” said UCFC coach Frank Muescan. “We see them with so much fluidity and team-understanding. It was simply dominance.”
United City totally outclassed a Maharlika side that was coming off a shock 2-1 victory over Stallion three days ago.
Ott and Spaniard Bienvenido Maranon made it 2-0 with goals in the 16th and 19th before Schrock and Porteria added two more in the 37th and 39th.
With Maharlika already pulled out goalkeeper Henry Bandeken due to an injury, UCFC continued its onslaught behind the trio of Ott, Porteria and Lopez Mendy.