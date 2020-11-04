MPBL hopes to get IATF nod to resume

The MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) hopes to get the approval of the IATF-EID (Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases) for the resumption of its suspended Lakan Season within the year.

MPBL Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes has sent a letter to Cabinet Secretary Karlo Alexei Bendigo Nograles, co-chair of the IETF-EID, formally requesting that the semi-professional league be allowed to finish the deciding game of its division finals as well as its National Finals.

“With several games (maximum of 6) left to conclude our year, we ask permission from you to allow us to continue the remaining 6 games in our season,” wrote Duremdes. “We have been observing the PBA bubble and we are confident that we can comply with the necessary health protocols in order to ensure that exposure to the COVID-19 by the players and league personnel is minimized if not totally eliminated.”

The Chooks-to-Go 3×3 President’s Cup, with the majority of the players coming from the MPBL ranks, was also held successfully under the bubble setup in Calamba, Laguna.

The MPBL is holding its division finals when the Luzon-wide lockdown was imposed on March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both the North division finals, pitting the San Juan Knights against the Makati Super Crunch, and the South division finals, pitting the Davao Occidental Tigers against the Basilan Steel, were tied at 1-1 when Duremdes, with the approval of MPBL founder and Chief Executive Officer Sen. Manny Pacquiao, called off the knockout games.

The North and South division champions will clash in the best-of-five Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Cup National Finals.

Duremdes reiterated the MPBL is committed to finish the season, even in a bubble setup, but is giving utmost consideration to the health and safety of everybody involved.

“Once we get the go-signal from the government, we will continue with the playoffs,” said Duremdes.

Cong. Claudine Diana Bautista, the team owner of the Davao Occidental Tigers, has volunteered to endorse the letter to the IATF-EID for evaluation.

“We are ready to meet and discuss with you (IATF-EID) should you have clarifications,” concluded Duremdes.

