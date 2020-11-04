NLEX dumps Rain or Shine, keeps QF bid alive

By JEREMIAH SEVILLA

Games Thursday

1 p.m. – Terrafirma vs Magnolia

4 p.m. – Meralco vs Rain or Shine

6:45 p.m. – San Miguel vs Phoenix

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – NLEX rode the hot hands of Jericho Cruz to pull off a massive 94-74 victory against Rain or Shine for its first back-to-back wins in the PBA Philippine Cup Wednesday here.

Cruz scattered away 12 of his 17 points in the pivotal fourth quarter as the Road Warriors cruised to their second straight triumph following their 109-98 stunner over the erstwhile unbeaten TNT Tropang Giga last week.

Meantime, Meralco regained its winning form after beating Blackwater, 89-85, thanks toChris Newsome.

Newsome fired five of his 19 points in the closing three minutes as the Bolts bounced back from an 89-87 loss to defending champion San Miguel Beer last week.

Veteran forward Reynel Hugnatan and Bong Quinto added 14 points apiece while Allein Maliksi chipped in 10 markers for the Norman Black-coached squad, which improved to 4-3 and stayed within the top eight.

After a slow start in the bubble, NLEX moved up to 3-5 and remained alive in the race to the playoffs, thanks to a change in mentality applied by coach Yeng Guiao.

“Like what coach said, we have nothing to lose. So we’re just enjoying the game, having fun. We’re treating this na parang training camp namin kaya wala kaming pressure coming into this game,” said the 30-year-old Cruz.

Guiao noted the Road Warriors are “getting in better shape” as they roll to the closing stretch of the elimination round.

“Dati pressured na pressured kami manalo eh wala naman sa kondisyon. I think that compounded our problems. But after a while, ‘yun nga sabi ko relax lang tayo, parang training camp na lang ‘to,” said Guiao.

“It’s working for us. I hope it’s not too late,” he added.

Kevin Alas topscored for NLEX with 18 points to go with six rebounds and two assists while JR Quiñahan chipped in 13 markers and six boards.

Cruz fired two triples to turn a precarious 64-59 lead into a 70-59 buffer early in the final frame.

But Rey Nambatac hit a layup and a jumper to push Rain or Shine within striking distance, 66-72.

Quiñahan, Anthony Semerad and Kiefer Ravena each fired a trey to keep the Elasto Painters at bay, 90-74, and virtually seal the victory for the Road Warriors.

Nambatac had 15 points and Jewel Ponferada had 10 markers for ROS, which slipped to 4-2.

The scores:

First Game

NLEX 94 – Alas 18, Cruz 17, Quiñahan 13, Soyud 9, Miranda 8, Ravena 7, Semerad 7, Paniamogan 5, Galanza 5, Varilla 3, McAloney 2, Ayonayon 0.

RAIN OR SHINE 74 – Nambatac 15, Ponferada 10, Norwood 7, Rivero 7, Rosales 7, Torres 7, Belga 7, Mocon 5, Borboran 5, Wong 3, Onwubere 1, Tolentino 0, Yap 0, Doliguez 0, Araña 0.

Quarters: 24-18, 42-39, 64-57, 94-74.

Second Game

MERALCO 89 – Newsome 19, Quinto 14, Hugnatan 14, Hodge 11, Maliksi 10, Almazan 7, Black 4, Salva 4, Amer 4, Jamito 2, Jackson 0, Jose 0, Pinto 0.

BLACKWATER 85 – Trollano 15, Sumang 15, Escoto 13, Tolomia 10, Canaleta 8, Daquioag 6, Golla 5, Belo 4, Magat 4, Dennison 4, Salem 0, Gabriel 0.

Quarters: 25-15, 44-36, 66-59, 89-85.

