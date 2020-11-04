Nurse under quarantine arrested in drug bust

BY JOSEPH JUBELAG

NORTH COTABATO – Police operatives arrested last Tuesday a government nurse during an entrapment operation at a pension house which served as a COVID-19 isolation facility in Midsayap town.

Police Lt. Col John Calinga, Midsayap police chief, identified the suspect as Julius Cesar Duque who is assigned to the local district hospital run by the provincial government in Midsayap town.

Police said the suspect was reportedly engaged in illegal drug trade while undergoing quarantine at the Twin Cubs Haven Inn in Poblacion, Midsayap.

Police said personnel of the pension house had tipped off the authorities on the suspicious activities of the suspect while being housed in the facility.

Police seized several grams of shabu from the suspect. (Joseph Jubelag)

