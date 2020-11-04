PBA BUBBLE: Kings end skid after scary win over Aces

By JONAS TERRADO

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel regained some sort of normalcy after snapping a two-game skid with an 87-81 victory over Alaska Tuesday night in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center.

Stanley Pringle, Ginebra’s most consistent performer inside the bubble known as Smart Clark Giga City, came through with big plays down the stretch to finish with 31 points as the Kings prevailed following difficult losses to the Magnolia Hotshots Pambansang Manok and Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

Pringle scored nine of Ginebra’s final 12 points to overcome another gritty showing by Alaska, which led by 13 in the first half and 77-75 with over three minutes to go in the game on a basket by Vic Manuel.

But Pringle scored seven straight points (initially sandwiched by a corner three by LA Tenorio that was later nullified via video review that came several possessions later due to a shot clock violation) avoided another defeat that would have made coach Tim Cone kick himself in dismay.

Instead, Cone saw Ginebra retain its hold on third spot with defending champion San Miguel Beer at 5-2.

“It’s such a luxury to have Stanley Pringle on your team. He can do so many things,” said Cone, who has seen Pringle produce 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists this season.

“We can go to him in big moments, and throughout the whole game he will respond. We have great confidence in him,” added Cone.

Aljon Mariano and Japeth Aguilar scored 14 points each while combining for 13 rebounds to also play a role in Ginebra winning the first of back-to-back games.

The Kings take on the NorthPort Batang Pier, whose morale is on a low point following a 112-87 beating they received from the TNT Tropang Giga hours earlier.

Manuel, who shared the PBA Press Corps co-Player of the Week with Rain or Shine’s Beau Belga, had 17 points, six rebounds and four assists but Alaska fell to 5-4.

The scores:

GINEBRA 87 — Pringle 31, Mariano 14, Aguilar 14, Caperal 6, Tenorio 5, Chan 4, Tolentino 2, Devance 0, Dillinger 0.

ALASKA 81 — Manuel 17, Herndon 15, DiGregorio 13, Brondial 9, Teng 8, Tratter 6, Ebona 4, Ahanmisi 4, Casio 3, Ayaay 2, Galliguez 0.

Quarters: 15-24, 34-40, 61-56, 87-81.

