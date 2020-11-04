SM malls provide immediate assistance to families affected by typhoon ‘Rolly’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SM malls in Metro Manila and in Luzon opened doors to stranded customers and to nearby residents as typhoon “Rolly” made landfall in the Bicol and Southern Luzon region last weekend.

Overnight parking charges have been waived. Free WiFi, charging stations, and a help desk have been made available.

SM Supermalls, together with SM Foundation, will deploy approximately 15,000 Operation Tulong Express Kalinga packs to families in severely hit areas by the typhoon that include Naga City, Iriga, Baao, Buhi, Nabua, Bula, and Tinabac in the Province of Camarinas Sur; Legazpi City, Daraga, Polangui, Oas, Ligao, Guinobatan, Libon, Pio Duran, and Jovellar in the Province of Legazpi; Barangays Lag-on and Bagasbas in the Province of Camarinas Norte; and in Sorsogon City in the Province of Sorsogon.

“Our malls in typhoon-hit areas will remain open to those who need shelter. Rest assured that we will extend as much relief assistance as we can to help rebuild our communities,” said SM Supermalls President Steven Tan.

In an announcement, SM malls in Metro Manila and select parts of Luzon closed early last November 1 but will accommodate anyone seeking shelter from the typhoon.

SM Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, and Savemore Markets will remain open to serve as many customers as possible.

For more updates and announcements, visit www.smsupermalls.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@SMSupermalls.

comments