Suspect in ambush of ex-Pangasinan governor nabbed in QC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY LIEZLE BASA INIGO

LINGAYEN – One of the suspects in the ambush of former Pangasinan Governor Amado Espino Jr. was arrested on Monday by operatives of Pangasinan Police, Regional Intelligence Unit 1, San Carlos City Police, and other law enforcement units in Quezon City.

The Police Regional Office 1 (PRO1) reported Tuesday that John Paul Regalado, a native of Bacolod City was arrested at around 7 p.m. last Monday in Barangay Laging Handa, QC.

Regalado was nabbed by virtue of an arrest warrant issued by Judge Magnolia V. Cayetano of Regional Trial Court Branch 56 in San Carlos City for murder and attempted murder cases.

Regalado was one of the suspects charged in connection with the ambush of Espino in San Carlos City on September 11, 2019.

At least 22 suspects in the attack were charged in court last year.

Last Oct. 26, one of the suspects in the ambush of Espino, identified as Ronald Anthony Romero, 36. nor was found dead inside his residence in Barangay Poblacion, Calasiao.

He apparently shot himself in the temple using a .45-caliber pistol, according to police report. (Liezle Basa Inigo)

comments