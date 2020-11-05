5.1-magnitude quake hits Siargao Island

BY MIKE CRISMUNDO

BUTUAN CITY – A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit Siargao Island in Surigao del Norte early Thursday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

In its bulletin, Phivolcs said the tremor was recorded at 2:27 a.m., and the epicenter was plotted only 10 kilometers (kms) away southeast of Burgos town in Pacific Ocean facing the island of Siargao.

The tremor had a depth of 28 kms, Phivolcs said.

The earthquake was tectonic in origin and more aftershocks were expected, the state agency said.

Four aftershocks were already recorded and the latest was a 2.7-magnitude earthquake and its epicenter was traced only 8 kms northeast of that same town with a depth of 18 kms, Phivolcs said.

Meanwhile, the Surigao City and Surigao del Norte provincial disaster risk reduction and management councils (C/PDRRMC) there reported no damage or injury.

Surigao del Norte Gov. Francisco T. Matugas mobilized rescue teams to check on the status of residents in Burgos town and neighboring areas. (Mike Crismundo)

