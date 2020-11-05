Ateneo volley star to play in Bahrain

Volleyball star Marck Espejo is set to bring his skills to Bahrain after being tapped as an import in the Bahrain Volleyball League.

The five-time UAAP Most Valuable Player and national team mainstay announced his departure Thursday in a social media post.

“TYL,” Espejo wrote on his Instagram stories post, accompanied by a plane ticket to Bahrain.

The 23-year-old spiker also re-posted pictures of him with other people who wished him luck to his new career endeavor.

Espejo will compete for the Bami Jamra in Bahrain’s eight-team first Division League, which starts on Sunday. He is expected to play until Jan. 30, 2021.

This will be Espejo’s third foreign stint after playing for Oita Miyoshi in the Japan V. League and the Vishaka Volleyball Club in Thailand. (Kristel Satumbaga)

Triathlon group eyes sprint race

The Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP) plans to hold a sprint race event with hopes of slowly but surely bringing the popular sport back into the limelight amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

TRAP president Tom Carrasco said they will submit a proposal to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the so-called “triathlon race bubble” after further discussions with other agencies, officials and sponsors involved.

Their initial plan is to hold the race late November or early December in Clark City with only 100 participants. (Kristel Satumbaga)

United City FC shoots for win No. 4

United City FC tries to move one step away from clinching the title while Kaya-Iloilo is determined to keep the race interesting when they face separate rivals today in the Philippines Football League at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

Eyeing a fourth straight victory, UCFC faces a revved-up Stallion-Laguna at 8 p.m. while Kaya opens another busy day in the league backed by Qatar Airways against the struggling Mendiola FC 1991 at 9 a.m.

The title race seems to be in control of United City after winning all of its first three matches by a combined score 17-0 and Kaya dropping points following a 1-1 tie to Stallion last Tuesday.

UCFC is in front with nine points, two above Kaya which is also unbeaten following two wins and one draw. (Jonas Terrado)

