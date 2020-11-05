It doesn’t matter who wins in US polls, Palace says

BY ARGYLL CYRUS B. GEDUCOS

Malacañang said it does not matter who wins the United States Presidential elections as the Philippines shares a long-standing good relationship with the world superpower.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque made the statement as US President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden go neck and neck in their race to 270 electoral votes with Biden leading the count in both electoral and popular votes.

In his Thursday presser, Roque said that it does not matter who wins between Trump and Biden as President Duterte can work with any president.

“Kahit sino po ang manalo, wala pong problema ang ating Presidente,” he said.

“We can work with any president because we have had a long history of very close friendship with the United States,” he added.

President Duterte had his episodes with US Presidents.

A few months after he assumed the presidency in 2016, Duterte cursed out former US President Barack Obama for criticizing the drug war.

Duterte, however, is known to be quite close to Trump.

According to Roque, the Palace is also awaiting the result of the nail-biter battle between the two American politicians.

“Wala pa po, naghihintay lang tayo ng opisyal na polls,’” he said.

Trump and his allies have been protesting the results thus far while Biden pushed for every vote to be counted. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

