‘Siony’ accelerates; signal No. 2 raised over Batanes

BY ELLALYN RUIZ

Tropical cyclone wind signal No. 2 was raised over Batanes on Thursday morning while severe tropical storm “Siony” (international name “Atsani”) accelerates towards the extreme part of Northern Luzon.

Siony was already about 595 kilometers (km) east of Basco, Batanes and maintained its maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 115 kph as of 5 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Due to the anticipated direct effect of Siony over extreme Northern Luzon, Signal No. 2 was hoisted over Batanes and the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands, particularly Balintang Island, Babuyan Island, Didicas Island, and Camiguin Island including their adjoining islets.

Signal No. 1 was also up in the rest of Babuyan Islands, northern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Allacapan, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira, Claveria, Santa Praxedes), northern portion of Apayao (Santa Marcela, Luna, Calanasan), and northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Adams, Pagudpud, Bangui, Dumalneg, Burgos, Vintar, Pasuquin, Bacarra).

From being almost stationary in the past few days, PAGASA said Siony is seen to accelerate westward or west-northwestward in the next 48 hours.

The center of Siony remains on track to make landfall or closely approach Batanes or Babuyan Islands by Friday morning or noon.

PAGASA said Siony may reach typhoon category with a peak intensity of 120 kph by Friday morning as it passes near or over the Batanes-Babuyan Islands Signal No. 3 could be raised in areas near or along the projected track of the storm.

PAGASA advised that strong breeze to near gale conditions may prevail over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, northern portion of Ilocos Norte, and northern and eastern coastal areas of mainland Cagayan until the arrical of Siony due to the enhanced northeasterlies or the cold winds originating from the north.

In the next 24 hours, the troughs or extensions of both Siony and Goni (Rolly) may bring scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rain showers over Pangasinan and most parts of Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan, Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Masbate, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Moderate to heavy rains due to Siony will likely to begin affecting Batanes and Babuyan Islands early Friday morning, PAGASA said.

It asked the public to stay vigilant against possible flooding, including flash floods, and rain-induced landslides during heavy or prolonged rainfall, especially in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards.

Likewise, in the next 24 hours, the coastal waters of areas where Signal Nos. 2 an 1 are in effect will have rough to high seas with waves that may reach 3.0 meters to 7.0 meters. (Ellalyn Ruiz)

