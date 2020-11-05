Thirdy Ravena, former PBB housemate Fumiya meet in Japan

By CARLO ANOLIN

Thirdy Ravena received a warm welcome from his teammates in the San-En Neophoenix after finally attending practice last weekend.

The Japanese proved to be a friendly bunch as another personality graced Neophoenix’s training session recently.

Ravena met former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Fumiya Sankai, who was later known for vlogging through his YouTube channel FumiShun Base with brother Shunya.

The Japanese icon also posted a TikTok clip on the channel’s Instagram account Wednesday, with Ravena and Fumiya dancing to “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas. San-En and Ravena also shared their respective posts on social media.

Fumiya, San En’s SNS ambassador, also teased a future collaboration with the team’s Asian import.

After announcing his indefinite hiatus on YouTube last September, the Japanese vlogger flew back to his country due to the COVID-19 pandemic and later continued making videos.

Ravena, meanwhile, is set to suit up for his debut game in Japan’s B.League on Saturday at the Yonago Industrial Gymnasium against Shimane Susanoo Magic.

His first game will be on Wednesday at the Toyohashi City General Gymnasium versus Osaka Evessa, a first-time chance for Neophoenix fans to witness the basketball prowess of the former Ateneo standout live.

Ravena’s addition just came in time for San-En’s momentum after barging in the win column last Wednesday at 1-9 record. (Carlo Anolin) ###

Photo credit: San-En Neophoenix’s Twitter account

