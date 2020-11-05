US cannot afford more divisiveness – Cone

By Jeremiah Sevilla

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – American coach Tim Cone is just hoping for the best for his native land as the 2020 US presidential elections remain close and unpredictable.

As of posting time, Democrat representative Joe Biden leads incumbent president and Republican bet Donald Trump in electoral votes, 264-214, according to live updates posted in the Internet.

Biden only needs six electoral votes to take over the White House.

As much as he wants to avoid politics, Cone admitted he remains updated with political events.

“I really stay out of politics as much as I can, although I still follow what’s going on in the US and even here at home domestically,” said the Barangay Ginebra mentor.

Cone, the winningest coach in the PBA with 22 championships including two grand slams, hopes the winner will bring peace in the heavily divided nation.

“I’m not a Trump fan, but whoever wins, I hope he brings healing to the country. The US cannot afford more divisiveness.”

