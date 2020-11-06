Boat exploded off Socorro, Surigao del Norte; 22 rescued

BY BETHEENA UNITE

Twenty-two fishermen were rescued from a boat that exploded off Socorro, Surigao del Norte Wednesday, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Friday.

Of the 22 rescued locals, four suffered major burn injuries while six others sustained minor burn injuries.

The remaining 12 individuals were in good physical condition, the PCG said.

It was learned that the 22 fishermen were on a fishing venture in the Pacific Ocean onboard fishing boat “Jhieron Jay 88” when the incident happened.

They were transiting approximately 15 nautical miles east off Socorro in Surigao del Norte when they noticed gasoline spilling over towards the engine compartment.

The spill gradually spread to the main engine and the LPG tank at the galley, triggering the explosion inside the fishing vessel.

According to the fishermen, they jumped off the burning fishing boat and were rescued by fishing banca “Lovedel” which happened to be in the area when the explosion took place.

Captain Mario Judy Pasmabo of fishing banca Lovedel contacted the Coast Guard Station in Surigao del Norte to seek assistance for the rescued fishermen.

A rescue team was able to fetch them off Hinatuan Passage. (Betheena United)

