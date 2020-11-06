CHR probes slay of EJK survivor inside hospital

BY CZARINA NICOLE ONG KI

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has dispatched a team to investigate the brutal killing of 27-year-old Vincent Adia inside a hospital in Angono, Rizal last Wednesday.

The CHR said a team of probers from its Region IV office has been tapped to look into the death of Adia who was reportedly shot twice by a gunman inside the Rizal Provincial Hospital’s Angono Annex where he was being treated for gunshot wounds.

Around 4 a.m. on November 4, Adia was already shot three times and was left to die in the gutter with a cardboard sign that declared him a “pusher.”

Adia was then rushed to the hospital, where he was revived and stabilized. However, he was killed just a few hours after.

Lawyer Jacqueline de Guia, CHR spokesperson, said that the “brazenness” of Adia’s killing inside the hospital is “utterly reprehensible” because hospitals are facilities where the sick and wounded are supposed to be treated and saved.

“Amid the suffering in this period of pandemic, it is disheartening that extra-judicial killings (EJKs) still persist,” she said.

“We harp again our repeated plea to the government to concretely address the continuing atrocities and vigilante killings,” continued de Guia.

“With the government’s recent expression of openness to cooperate with international mechanisms in improving the human rights situation in the country, we hope and expect that cases of extrajudicial killings will be truly curbed and tackled with utmost urgency.”

