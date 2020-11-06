DPWH blacklists 25 erring contractors

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By BETHEENA UNITE

The Department of Public Works and Highways has blacklisted more than 20 “non-performing or scheming contractors.”

From July 2016 to this date, the department banned a total of 25 contractors, which Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar tagged as “the most number of blacklisted non-performing or scheming contractors” since 2005.

Only five contractors were sanctioned from 2010 to June 2016 and only eight in 2005 to 2010.

“Let this be a warning to our contractors that this administration of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is serious in its anti-corruption drive and will not tolerate those who bagged big amount of civil works contract but deliberately violate the law for personal gains,” Villar said.

Contractors who violate the terms and conditions of contracts may face blacklisting or be suspended from participating in any government project in accordance to existing laws and policies, the Public Works and Highways Secretary stressed.

As administrative sanction, the blacklisted contractor is prevented from participating in all government projects for a period of one year based on the implementing rules and regulations of Republic Act 9184 (The Government Procurement Reform Act).

“This is a testament that collusion between contractors and DPWH officials is not being tolerated. If any of our implementing offices are tolerating erring contractors by letting them continue with their projects without sanctioning them, the Department will not hesitate in imposing disciplinary action against them,” Villar said.

comments