Dyip ram Elite for 1st win in PBA bubble

By JONAS TERRADO

Games Saturday

(AUF Gym powered by Smart 5G)

4 p.m. – Rain or Shine vs Magnolia

6:45 p.m. – TNT vs Meralco

Terrafirma finally produced a breakthrough win inside the bubble while extending the woes of Blackwater with a 110-101 decision Friday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center.

The Dyip banked on another exceptional performance by CJ Perez, a productive output from top rookie Roosevelt Adams and the consistent shooting of Juami Tiongson to finally barge into the win column after seven straight defeats to start the season.

Perez topscored with 27 points, Adams, the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s PBA Draft, had 20 points and 16 rebounds while Tiongson made four triples to finish with 19 points.

Coach Johnedel Cardel’s Terrafirma kept its slim hopes in the quarterfinal race but will need to fashion out three more victories while relying on possible misfortunes of teams above them.

Next up for the Dyip are the Meralco Bolts tomorrow (Sunday), Barangay Ginebra San Miguel on Monday and NLEX on Wednesday.

For now, Cardel and the Dyip can take solace on avoiding a possible winless showing inside the bubble known as Smart Clark Giga City.

“Credit to all the players, they kept on fighting even though we’re 0-7,” said Cardel. “I told them I didn’t want to go home from here with 0-11, at least makapanalo tayo para mabawasan ang pagiging homesick.”

Blackwater dropped to 2-6 after a fifth consecutive defeat, blowing an opportunity to stay within striking distance of Magnolia (4-4) and NLEX (3-5 at presstime) in the race for the eighth and final playoff spot.

KG Canaleta scored a season-high 29 points but the Elite couldn’t sustain a third quarter lead while falling short of completing a comeback late in the fourth.

Canaleta missed two foul shots with 1:37 left with Blackwater down 105-101 before Tiongson knocked down an elbow three to stretch the Terrafirma lead.

Meanwhile, four teams eye victories to boost their playoff positions in today’s doubleheader at the Smart 5G-powered AUF campus.

Streaking Magnolia and slumping Rain or Shine meet in the 4 p.m. opener before TNT, which played Ginebra at presstime, meets sister team Meralco at 6:45 p.m.

The scores:

First Game

TERRAFIRMA 110 — Perez 27, Adams 20, Tiongson 19, Calvo 11, Camson 11, Faundo 7, Ramos 5, Celda 4, Khobuntin 4, Cahilig 2, Agovida, Balagasay 0.

BLACKWATER 101 — Canaleta 29, Trollano 16, Sumang 15, Daquioag 12, Belo 10, Magat 8, Dennison 4, Golla 4, Tolomia 3, Escoto 0, Dario 0, Gabriel 0, Salem 0.

Quarters: 27-20, 54-45, 80-81, 110-101.

