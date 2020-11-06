Masturbating son

- Home
BY RICA CRUZ
I am 48 and a father of a 13-year-old young man. Noong minsan pagpasok ko sa banyo, nahuli ko syang nagma-masturbate. Parehas kaming nagulat. Pero noong nagkaroon ng chance ay pinag-usapan namin ‘yung nangyari. He has been masturbating almost every chance that he gets for the past year daw. I am not very fond of masturbating even when I was younger e. Siguro growing with a Catholic family and being taught it is a bad thing.
In addition, medyo masakit daw minsan when my son masturbates. Nakakakita pa nga daw siya ng mga tiny veins na bago. I told him that’s normal but deep inside I am quite worried because it has been so long since I was actively masturbating.
Thank you.
Big Daddy
Hi Big Daddy!
Ang cute naman ng inyong father and son encounter. Medyo awkward pero I am sure na later on matatawa kayo sa memory na ‘yan. And do not worry, you handled the situation well and the fact na your son opened up to you ibig sabihin okay ang relasyon ninyong dalawa.
Let me tackle first your son’s questions, puwedeng dahil sa friction or the tightness of the grip when he masturbates. It may help to loosen the grip a bit or kaya puwede din niya i-explore ang pag gamit ng lubricants. Use a mild soap when cleaning his penis too.
Puwede din niyang gamitin ‘yung non-dominant hand niya for variety. I hope that the frequency is not a problem for you kasi medyo normal nga ‘yan for his age and his raging hormones.
Above all this, try to re-evaluate how you view masturbation in general. Ano ba ang mga factors na nagcontribute sa pananaw mo dito? It may help you be more comfortable with talking about it with your son. This topic might be your bonding moment with your son. Self- pleasure helps us discover our sexuality and makes us more comfortable with sex. Family is where we should learn about sex first.
Magiging magandang experience if our kids will learn it and be comfortable talking about it with their parents. Do not be afraid to talk about this with your kids. They might be more scared of opening up with you than you are with them.
With love and lust,
Doc Rica
*
Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Sex and Relationships Therapist, and Sex Educator. Follow her at facebook.com/TheSexyMind and @_ricacruz in Twitter and IG.