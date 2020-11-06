Over 20,000 COVID-19 patients in Manila have recovered – Isko

By MINKA TIANGCO*

Over 20,000 or around 94.8 percent of confirmed coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) cases in Manila have recovered, Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso announced on Friday.

In a Facebook post, the mayor credited this development to the efforts of the city government and health officials.

“Sa awa po ng Diyos, patuloy pong nagbubunga ang walang patid na serbisyo ng ating mga medical at healthcare frontliners sa siyudad,” he said.

The Manila mayor also lauded the city’s residents for observing the government-issued health protocols such as physical distancing and wearing of face masks and face shields.

“Hindi rin po natin makakamit ito kung wala ang kooperasyon ng bawat Manileño sa pagsunod sa health protocols na ating ipinatutupad upang masiguro ang kaligtasan ng lahat” his post read.

Domagoso urged residents of the capital city to continue observing the health and safety guidelines as the country continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

