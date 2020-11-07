2 NPA recruiters charged

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TACLOBAN CITY – A former child warrior of the New People’s Army filed a case for human trafficking against his communist recruiters before the prosecutor’s office of Laoang, Northern Samar last Thursday.

The Northern Samar police director has expressed alarm over the deceptive recruitment of children to join the New People’s Army.

”This kind of recruitment is alarming. I am reminding all parents to be watchful of our children. We cannot allow this kind of deceptive recruitment of NPA to the youth. I encourage you to immediately report to the authorities if similar activities occur in your communities,” Police Col. Arnel Apud, Northern Samar police chief, said.

Apud said they have assisted the minor identified as “Ka Anda” in filing a case for violation of the Republic Act 9208 (Anti- Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003) as amended by RA 10364, the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, against the two NPA recruiters.

RA 10364 punishes any person who shall recruit a child to engage in armed conflict deemed as human trafficking.

“I ordered the Women and Children’s Protection Desk of the NSPPO to assist ‘Ka Anda’ in filing charges against the NPA members whom he identified to have recruited him to join the movement,” Apud said.

Ka Anda is one of the three armed rebels arrested during the strike operation of the 81st Division Reconnaissance Company, 8th Infantry Division, Philippine Army, in the vicinity of Barangay Epaw, Las Navas, Northern Samar last June 1.

Two Improvised Explosive Device, one caliber .45 pistol, a magazine with six live ammunition, and one sling bag with P15,000 cash were recovered from their possession during the arrest.

Ka Anda who used to live in a remote village in the second district of Northern Samar shared that the NPA took advantage of his young age to recruit him.

“Nagsaad sira sa ako na kanra ak pa-eeskwelahon ‘pag umupod ak sa kanra. Pakaupod ko sa kanra, ginhimu man la ak na suruguon ngan upod-upod sa kanra mga lakaw ngan pangongolekta kuarta,” he said.

(They promised to send me to school if I joined them but they just made me into a slave while I accompanied them to collect money) (Marie Tonette Marticio)

comments