Abueva says ‘no comment’ as he wants to focus on his ‘new life’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY WAYLON GALVEZ

Phoenix bruiser Calvin Abueva is choosing to move forward and focus on his ‘new life’ rather than answer questions that may put him once again in the bad light.

Though his recent pronouncement created another controversy with no less than TNT Tropang Giga guard Ray Parks Jr. slamming him for putting words into his mouth, Abueva appears to begging to put the ugly issue behind.

“Ako sa tututusin ayoko na palakihin itong issue… Tapos na ‘tong issue na ‘to,” Abueva said in an episode of The Chasedown last Saturday on Cignal TV’s One PH channel.

“Kung mag-move on, move on na. Panibagong life na ‘to e, going forward na tayo. Kasi… lahat ng yun nasabi ko na, lahat ng yun na lesson na sa akin. Kung hindi pa rin makapag-move on, ako move on na.”

“At no comment na ako about sa issue, ayoko pumasok sa issue na naman na ganyan kasi pag-uusapan kami sa social media,” said Abueva, adding that he prefers to talk about the campaign of Phoenix.

In a recent guesting on of Sports Page also on One PH channel, Abueva said he and Parks have made peace during a chance encounter inside the PBA ‘bubble’ at Quest Hotel.

“Nagkita kami at nabanggit ko na, ‘Hey bro, sorry for the past few years na nangyari,” said Abueva. “Sabi niya, ‘It’s okay, keep up what you’re doing. I wish you’re gonna come back soon.”

In the now deleted post, Parks refuted the claims of Abueva, he did not say something to that effect.

Parks said: “Never in my life did I say, ‘It’s okay, keep up what you’re doing. I wish you’re gonna come back soon.”

“Look. I’m just pissed off that people would publish something that never came out my mouth! I’m not mad about the comeback, I’m pissed off about the damn lie!”

Commissioner Willie Marcial recently activated Abueva after a 16-month suspension following an unsportsmanlike foul on ex-TNT import Terrence Jones, and also his obscene gestures towards the girlfriend of Parks – Maika Rivera – in a game where Parks was still playing for Blackwater then.

comments