Magramo falls to Japanese to fighter

By Waylon Galvez

Filipino boxer Giemel Magramo failed on his bid to win the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) flyweight title after absorbing an eight-round knockout loss to Junto Nakatani of Japan Friday night at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

It was a tough fight for the 5-foot-4 Magramo as the 5-foot-7 Japanese used his height and reach advantage to connect combinations in the early rounds.

A left hook and a solid right by Nakatani sent Magramo to the canvas. Although Magramo tried to beat the count, the referee stopped the fight that gave Nakatani the title.

It was the second defeat for the 26-year-old Magramo for a 24-2 record while the 22-year-old Nakatani improved his unbeaten record to 21 in the 112-lbs division.

Nakatani – a southpaw – has now won his two straight fights against Filipino fighters after beating former two-division world champion in Milan Melindo, who he demolished in six rounds last October 5, 2019.

The setback ended Magramo’s seven-win streak.

A fighter from the Elorde Boxing Stable under Johnny and Liza Elorde, Magramo suffered his first loss to Pakistani Muhammad Waseem on November 27, 2016.

The title match finally happened after five postponements the past eight months, mainly because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The said title fight was originally set April 4, but due to COVID-19 pandemic, it was moved to June 6, and then to July 4, August 1, and then August 26.

