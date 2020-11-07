PH logs 2,157 new COVID-19 cases

By ANALOU DE VERA

The Department of Health reported 2,157 more COVID-19 infections Saturday, pushing the country’s total to 393,961.

The country has 36,260 active COVID-19 cases and Quezon City had the most number of new cases with 115, followed by Davao City with 107, Rizal with 105, Bulacan with 102, and Cavite with 82.

The DoH said 252 more patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 350,216, which accounts for 88.9 percent of the country’s total caseload.

However, the disease claimed 24 more lives, raising the death count to 7,485, the DoH said.

DoH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire reminded the public anew to observe the minimum public health standards, which she said is the gold standard to prevent COVID-19 infection.

“Sana sumunod pa rin tayo sa ating minimum health standards. Ito lang po ang makakapag prevent para tayo ay hindi magkakasakit ng COVID-19 (We should follow our minimum health standards. This is the only way to prevent us from getting sick with COVID-19),” said Vergeire.

“Hindi lang po gobyerno ang may responsibilidad na labanan ang sakit na ito, bawat Pilipino ay may sariling responsibilidad (It is not only the government that has the responsibility to fight this disease, every Filipino has his own responsibility),” she added.

