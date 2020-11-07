ROUNDUP: Djokovic equals Sampras record

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ROUNDUP: Djokovic equals Sampras record

PARIS (AFP) – Novak Djokovic on Friday emulated childhood hero Pete Sampras by claiming the year-end world No. 1 ranking for the sixth time.

Djokovic, 33, was confirmed in the position after Rafael Nadal, the only man who could deny him top spot, opted not to play in the Sofia event next week.

Djokovic also sets a new record as the oldest year-end No. 1.

”Pete was somebody I looked up to when I was growing up, so to match his record is a dream come true,” said Djokovic.

The Serb star, a winner of 17 Grand Slam titles, had already moved past Sampras’ tally of 286 weeks in the top spot in September.

Djokovic can go past all-time record-holder Roger Federer’s mark of 310 weeks on March 8 next year.

Nadal reaches Paris semis

PARIS (AFP) – Rafael Nadal came from behind to beat Pablo Carreno Busta and reach the Paris Masters semifinals on Friday, handing Argentinian Diego Schwartzman the last ATP Tour Finals place in the process.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion claimed a 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory, ending his fellow Spaniard’s hopes of qualifying for the season-ending tournament in London.

Nadal will play Alexander Zverev for a place in Sunday’s final as he bids to win the trophy for the first time, after the German beat Stan Wawrinka 6-3, 7-6 (7/1).

Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev raced to a 6-3, 6-1 win over Schwartzman in just 64 minutes to set up a last-four clash with Milos Raonic, who saved two match points to beat in-form Frenchman Ugo Humbert, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (9/7).

Burns seizes Houston Open lead

WASHINGTON (AFP) – Sam Burns, a 24-year-old American seeking his first US PGA title, fired a bogey-free five-under par 65 to grab a two-stroke lead after Friday’s second round of the Houston Open.

Burns hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation on his way to standing on seven-under 133 after 36 holes at Memorial Park, where 2,000 spectators a day watch under strict Covid-19 safety protocols.

Australia’s Jason Day, the 2015 PGA Championship winner, and Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz shared second on 135.

Racing faces bleak outlook

LONDON (AFP) – Horse racing has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic but is facing even tougher times ahead, according to a bleak assessment by Ascot’ director of racing Nick Smith.

The British horse racing industry is worth an estimated $5.2 billion) to the economy every year, employing thousands of people in rural businesses.

Strong trade at the recent yearling sales at Europe’s premier auction house Tattersalls offered a ray of hope in turbulent times.

But world-famous racecourses including Ascot, Newmarket and Goodwood are taking a battering, with spectators barred due to rules to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Owners can still attend but aside from seeing their horses run it is a no-frills experience, with bars and restaurants shut – 70 percent of the revenue for major racecourses.

Prize money too has taken a huge hit.

comments