ASG man involved in kidnapping of 6 Indonesians killed in shootout

BY NONOY E. LACSON

ZAMBOANGA CITY – An Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) member involved in the kidnapping of six Indonesian fishermen four years ago was killed Saturday during a police operation in Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay province.

Police Regional Office for Zamboanga Peninsula (PRO-9) director Police Brig. Gen. Jesus D Cambay Jr., identified the slain ASG bandit as Salip Adzhar Alijam with aliases “Aya” and “Alip Adjal”.

Cambay said Alijam, a resident of Barangay Masao in Tungawan town, operated under the late ASG sub-leader Alhabsy Misaya.

He was involved in the kidnapping of six Indonesian fishermen on August 3, 2016 in the waters of Sabah, Malaysia, Cambay added.

Alijam was personally identified by one of the Indonesian kidnap victims – Herman Bin Manggak – as one of their abductors through a coordination made by the police with the Indonesian Consul in Davao City.

Police operatives recovered from Alijam a hand grenade, a .45-caliber pistol with serial number 391787, one magazine for .45-caliber pistol, eight live ammunition for caliber .45, two empty shells of caliber .45, a Garand rifle with serial number 2391117, and two magazines loaded with 16 bullets for caliber .30mm.

During the operation, Alijam fired at the policemen who were then serving a warrant of arrest against him.

The cops returned fire that resulted in his death, according to police report.

“We commend the untiring efforts of our operating troops for a job well done. We call for unity and solidarity to fight against those who attempt to disturb the peace and tranquility of Zamboanga Peninsula,” Cambay said. (Nonoy E Lacson)

