Heart napansin muli ng isang int’l magazine

BY RUEL J. MENDOZA

Isa sa pinost na photo ni Heart Evangelista-Escudero sa social media ay na-feature sa pages ng magazine na ELLE Australia.

Suot ni Heart sa naturang photo ay plaid checkered coat dress at bitbit niya ang kanyang hand-painted Hermes bag.

Ginamit ang photo para sa article ng ELLE titled “What You Should Wear In 2020, Based On Your Star Sign.”

“Found yourself in a bit of a style rut in 2020? Same. If you’re searching for a little dose of inspiration in the fashion de­partment, why not turn to the stars? From a bold pop of colour for Aries to low-key glamour for Taureans, we reveal the fash­ion choices you should make, based off your sign,” caption ng ELLE Australia sa photo ni Heart sa IG.

Hindi ito ang first time na ma-feature si Heart sa isang interna­tional fashion magazine.

In 2018, Heart was featured in Harper’s Bazaar as one of the “Real Crazy Rich Asians.”

That same year, isa si Heart sa pinili ng ELLE bilang best-dressed sa Harper’s Bazaar event in New York City.

