Kidnap group member killed in Laguna shootout

BY DANNY ESTACIO

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna – A member of a kidnap-for-ransom group was killed Saturday night in a shootout with police officers who were enforcing a warrant of arrest against him at Morning Filed Subdivision, Goodwill Drive, in Barangay Canlubang, here.

Police said the suspect, Arminio Flores, a member of the “Tyrone Dela Cruz Kidnap-for-Ransom Group”, died at the Global Care Medical Center while undergoing treatment for gunshot wounds he sustained in the gunfight with operatives the of Anti-Kidnapping Group Unit headed by Police Lt. Col. Leo Canuel.

Investigation conducted by Calamba City Police showed that the team of Canuel was serving the warrant of arrest against the suspect when the latter ran away and fired shots at the cops.

The police chased the suspect and the firefight ensued. Police said the suspect served as a tipster and watcher in the kidnapping of a Chinese couple on August 9, 2013. (Danny Estacio)

