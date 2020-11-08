Malacañang looks forward to working with Biden

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By ARGYLL CYRUS B. GEDUCOS

Malacañang is looking forward to working with the administration of United States president-elect Joe Biden.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque extended President Duterte’s well-wishes for the 77-year-old Biden, the oldest elected president of the United States.

“On behalf of the Filipino nation, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte wishes to extend his warm congratulations to former Vice President Joseph “Joe” Biden on his election as the new president of the United States of America,” he said.

“Congratulations and we wish him all the best,” he added.

According to Roque, the Philippines is committed to working together with Biden’s administration to further enhance the country’s ties with the US.

“The Philippines and the United States have long-standing bilateral relations and we are committed to further enhancing the relations with the United States under the Biden administration,” he said.

“We look forward to working closely with the new administration of president-elect Biden anchored on mutual respect, mutual benefit, and shared commitment to democracy, freedom, and the rule of law,” he added.

Biden secured the necessary 270 electoral votes to give them the coveted Oval Office after four days. As of posting time, Biden, who now has the most votes for president in US history, has 290 electoral votes while President Trump is still at 214.

Trump, who himself admitted is not a good loser, is contesting Biden’s victory, claiming that he was cheated without presenting evidence.

In a tweet, Biden thanked the Americans for trusting him to lead the country, saying he is honored to take on the responsibility.

“America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country,” he said.

“The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans – whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me,” he added.

Biden’s running mate Sen. Kamala Harris made history as she became the first-ever female, black, and Indian-American vice president of America.

Despite having close personal ties with President Trump, Malacañang said this week that it did not matter who wins the US presidential polls as Duterte can work with any president.

Duterte had episodes with US presidents. A few months after he assumed the presidency in 2016, Duterte cursed former US President Barack Obama for criticizing the drug war.

Duterte is known to be quite close to Trump.

comments