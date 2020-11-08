Man kills 76-year-old wife after mistaking her for an intruder

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY GLAZYL MASCULINO

BACOLOD CITY – An 80-year-old man shot dead his 76-year-old wife after mistaking her for a suspicious person in their house in Barangay Orong, Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental on Friday night.

Police withheld the names of the elderly couple.

According to the police, the couple was sleeping around 11 p.m., when the suspect was awakened by the barking of dogs.

He thought his wife was beside him, but when he tapped her, it was just a pillow covered with blanket.

Subsequently, the suspect noticed someone suspicious inside the house, but he could not identify the person since it was dark. He allegedly shot the person.

When the suspect turned on the lights, he saw his wife lying on the floor, with a gunshot wound in the head.

The victim was brought to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect threw the unknown firearm at the sugarcane plantation and fled.

The family is not pursuing charges against the suspect, according to the police. (Glazyl Masculino)

comments