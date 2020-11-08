Military recovers body of one of 7 slain ASG bandits in Sulu

BY MARTIN A. SADONGDONG

The military has finally recovered the body of one of the seven alleged Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) bandits who were killed in a maritime encounter in Patikul, Sulu, last week.

Major General William Gonzales, commander of Joint Task Force (JTF) Sulu, identified the body as Dave Sawadjaan, a nephew of slain ASG leader Hajan Sawadjaan, cousin of ASG bomb expert Mundi Sawadjaan, and brother of one alias “Urot” who was also a deceased member of ASG under Hajan’s command.

According to Lt. Col. Alaric delos Santos, spokesperson of the Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom), Dave’s body was found floating by the 2nd Special Forces Battalion in Tapul Island, Sulu – approximately 20 kilometers east of the encounter site – around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Delos Santos bared that Dave was positively identified after the dental forensics conducted on the body matched his records.

“Base po sa initial forensics ay tugma po na siya si Dave. Ganoon din sa pagkakakilanlan ng mga dati po niyang kasamahan, siya ang nag-match sa description ni Dave Sawadjaan,” Delos Santos said.

The WestMinCom spokesman said Dave bore gunshot wounds in the stomach and hips.

Meanwhile, Gonzales considered the recovery of Dave’s body as a “major development” in their fight against the terrorist group.

Authorities have yet to find the remains of the six other bandits whom they believe were also killed during the encounter.

“It is possible that some of the cadavers have also resurfaced. This is a major development and our troops will continue the search and retrieval operations,” he said.

Last Nov. 3, elements of JTF Sulu, scout rangers, and special forces encountered seven alleged ASG terrorists at the waters of Sulu Sea near the Sulare Island.

A 20-minute gunbattle ensued between the military and the bandits, who were believed to be part of the ASG’s kidnap-for-ransom (KFR) group.

The military said the group was planning to abduct local businessmen in Sulu prior the encounter.

After the bandits went under heavy fire, the soldiers aboard a Philippine Navy multi-purpose attack craft (MPAC) rammed the speedboat that they were riding in, splitting it into half.

The front portion of the bandits’ speedboat capsized while the other half was retrieved by the military where they found three M4 rifles, two M203 grenade launchers, and various ammunition in it.

The soldiers searched for the bodies of the seven bandits but to no avail – until the recovery of Dave’s body four days after the encounter.

Gonzales earlier identified some of the slain bandits as Mannul Sawadjaan, the anticipated heir of Hajan; and Madsmar and Mujapar Sawadjaan, alleged brothers of bomb expert Mundi. (Martin A. Sadongdong)

