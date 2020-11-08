More on beauties

BY RONALD CONSTANTINO

A veteran columnist reacts to our column great beauties a few issues back. He says I missed two great beauties of the ‘50s: Bedimpled beauty Myrna Delgado, an American mestiza (Betty Hill offcam); and another American mestiza, Anita Linda (Alice Lake), who was at the height of her beauty in “Sawa sa Lumang Simboryo” and “Sisa,” both directed by Gerry de Leon.

May as well mention other “missed” beauties: Aiko Melendez – of Japanese, Spanish, and Filipino extraction.

Solenn Heussaff and Sarah Lahbati – Filipino-French charmers.

Vina Morales – still seductive at 40-plus.

Megan Young – the first, and to date, the only Filipina to win the Miss World title.

Rosanna Roces – many years and pounds ago, but traces of her lovely face are still there.

Sarah Geronimo – still refreshing.

Joyce Jimenez – formerly Pantasya ng Bayan.

Jennylyn Mercado – getting prettier through the years.

Snooky Serna – lovely and sweet as ever.

Judy Ann Santos – the face has character.

Isabelle Daza – as beautiful as her mother, Gloria Diaz.

Jessy Mendiola – a blending of Filipino and Arab blood.

Bea Alonzo – Fil-British beauty.

More beauties: Dulce Lucban and daughter Pops Fernandez, Annabelle Rama, Julia Montes, Matet de Leon, Janine Gutierrez.

