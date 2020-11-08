Quarrying around Mayon probed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY ELLALYN RUIZ

A composite team of experts led by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has been created to investigate the alleged quarrying operations around Mayon Volcano that may have caused the mudflow or lahar during the onslaught of super typhoon “Rolly” last week.

At least 300 houses were buried and six residents were killed in Guinobatan, Albay due to the deadly mudflow.

After he ordered the suspension of activities of at least 12 quarrying operators around Mayon Volcano, DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu directed the formation of a composite team to investigate the incident.

Cimatu pointed out that the temporary shutdown of the quarry sites will give the composite team time to review the compliance of the operators on quarrying regulations.

He said the team is composed of representatives from the Mines and Geosciences Bureau, Environmental Management Bureau, and the provincial government of Albay. “The task force that we sent there is already working on the investigation. But I also directed one of my Undersecretaries and the MGB Director to go to Albay.”

The DENR chief explained that the investigation will examine quarrying operations within the perimeter of the volcano, but will focus on the 12 quarrying sites that have been earlier identified. (Ellalyn Ruiz)

comments