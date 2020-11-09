2 sexagenarians, 3-year-old girl die in Caloocan fire

BY MINK A. TIANGCO

Two sexagenarians and a three-year-old child died in a fire that struck a residential area in Barangay 182, Caloocan City on Monday.

The Bureau of Fire Protection-National Capital Region (BFP-NCR) identified the fatalities as Beatris Oralio Alegria, 64; Vicente Junior Oralio Alegria, 65; and Althea Oralio, 3.

Investigation showed that the fire broke out in a house on Kamagong Street in Pangarap Village at 2:03 a.m. It was put out by responding firefighters at 2:41 a.m.

The blaze affected a family of five and damaged around P150,000 worth of property.

Probers have yet to determine the cause of fire. (Minka Tiangco)

