2 sexagenarians, 3-year-old girl die in Caloocan fire

BY MINK A. TIANGCO
Two sexagenarians and a three-year-old child died in a fire that struck a residential area in Barangay 182, Caloocan City on Monday.
The Bureau of Fire Protection-National Capital Region (BFP-NCR) identified the fatalities as Beatris Oralio Alegria, 64; Vicente Junior Oralio Alegria, 65; and Althea Oralio, 3.
Investigation showed that the fire broke out in a house on Kamagong Street in Pangarap Village at 2:03 a.m. It was put out by responding firefighters at 2:41 a.m.
The blaze affected a family of five and damaged around P150,000 worth of property.
Probers have yet to determine the cause of fire. (Minka Tiangco)