7 perish in Camarines Sur fire

BY NIÑO N. LUCES

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay – Seven people perished during a fire that razed a residential apartment that they had just rented in Tigaon town, Camarines Sur, on Sunday night.

Fire Inspector Aramis Aristhedes Balde, Bureau of Fire (BFP) Bicol information officer, identified the victims as Jason Verdejo; Angelica Cea Bañaria, 23; Gerard, 13; Leana Ysabel, 7; Alliah Cristina; Arch Jay Don, 3, and one still unidentified person.

Balde said the fire broke out at around 11:30 p.m. and totally burned the apartment owned by one Mr. Ver M. Penino.

Balde also disclosed that the fire damaged around P1,152,000 worth of property and affected five families.

Police Major Malu Calubaquib, spokesperson of Police Regional Office 5 (PRO-5), said the victims had just transferred from Lagonoy town to Tigaon town on Sunday morning.

The victims belong to one family, she said.

“Kakalipat pa lang ng pamilya doon sa apartment kahapon. Siguro sa sobrang pagod natulog kaagad at sabi ‘yung pinagsindihan ng kandila ang cause,” Calubaquib narrated.

The town of Tigaon has been powerless as of press time after typhoon “Rolly” battered Bicol region on November 1, 2020.

“Kakalibing pa lang kasi ng asawa ng lola dito sa Lagonoy kung kaya nag-rent muna sila sa Tigaon,” Calubaquib ended.

