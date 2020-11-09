After being ‘disrespected’ twice, Mocon wants to be a Paul Lee

By JEREMIAH SEVILLA

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY– Javee Mocon came out extra motivated less than a day after getting “disrespected” twice by Paul Lee.

The first was when Mocon put up a sticky defense on Lee but the latter still managed to sink a tough fadeaway jumper that gave Magnolia a 68-62 lead over Rain or Shine with 1:10 left in their game on Saturday.

Shortly after, Lee made a gesture with his right arm down and palm facing the floor–a gesture frequently used in the NBA to say that the defender is “too small” for the shooter.

Lee made almost the same shot against Mocon with 41 seconds left to seal the deal for the Hotshots, 70-62.

And as expected, the “Angas ng Tondo” made the same hand signal.

On Sunday, Mocon took that as a fuel to explode with a game-high 19 points and 13 rebounds and lead the Elasto Painters back to the winning column at the expense of Blackwater, 82-71.

“Oo naman,” the 25-year-old small forward quickly replied after getting asked if he used that incident with Lee as an added motivation.

“For me, it’s part of the game pero disrespect sa’kin eh. Parang alam mo ‘yun, I wanna play at a high level. I wanna play sa level niya. But obviously, he’s playing at a different level than me.”

“He scored against me. It was a good defense. Pero it’s disrespect eh.”

The former San Beda standout recalled an instance where Lee teased him during the game.

“Si Paul pa nagsasabi, ‘Uy ‘yung sintas mo.’ Pero alam kong, alam mo ‘yun, nang-aasar. Basta ganun siya eh. He’s a different kind of player. And I wanna be on the same level as him.”

