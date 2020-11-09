Ayo back in limelight; tapped to handle Chooks 3×3 team

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By JONAS TERRADO

Aldin Ayo has found his way back in the local basketball scene following a controversial end to his stint with University of Santo Tomas after being tapped to coach Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas for FIBA 3×3 tournament.

Chooks made the announcement Monday after Ayo joined 3×3 patron Ronald Mascarinas, Manila Chooks TM players Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, Troy Rike and Santi Santillan in a courtesy call with Manila Mayor Isko Moreno.

Ayo will replace Eric Altamirano, who resigned following a two-year stint as commissioner of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 which runs the program of the Philippine teams that played in FIBA 3×3 competitions.

“I’m very grateful because, for me, this will bring another dimension to my coaching career,” Ayo said. “Throughout my coaching career, it was the full-length of the court, but this time will be different. I can’t wait to try out new schemes for half-court.”

It will also be an opportunity for Ayo to redeem himself after being the center of controversy when he held an unsanctioned training bubble for his then-UST players in his home province of Sorsogon.

Ayo resigned at the height of the controversy and was subsequently banned indefinitely by the UAAP, though he was later cleared of any wrongdoing by the Sorsogon police and provincial governor Chiz Escudero.

Not even the controversy has prevented Chooks from keeping an eye on Ayo, who had led Letran and La Salle to championships in the UAAP and NCAA while steering UST to a finals appearance last season.

“Coach Ayo is my personal choice,” said Mascarinas. “He is the most decorated coach in college right now and we are excited that he is now here with us.”

Chooks said Ayo won’t be joining Manila Chooks TM for its stint in the Doha Masters set Nov. 20 to 21 but has already set a timetable for him to set the program in motion after the tournament.

comments