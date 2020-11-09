Chooks 3×3 team representing Manila an honor for Mayor Isko

By CARLO ANOLIN



Manila Mayor Isko Moreno expressed his gratitude to Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas management for choosing the country’s capital as representative in the 2020 FIBA 3×3 World Tour Doha Masters on November 20 to 21.

“The mere fact that we are being represented is an honor for every ‘Batang Maynila,'” said Moreno Monday after meeting Manila Chooks TM players Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, Troy Rike, and Santi Santillan at the Manila City Hall.

“By using Manila, you’re bringing honor to us. Doon pa lang, nanalo na kami,” Domagoso added, extending his congratulations in advance to the four-man squad.

Munzon, Pasaol, Rike and Santillan, under the Zamboanga City-Family’s Brand Sardines, ruled the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 President’s Cup last week after defeating Nueva Ecija 22-19 at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

And for Chooks 3×3 patron Ronald Mascarinas, it is just high-time for Manila to banner the Philippines in the international scene.

“We’re confident we’ve gathered the best players that will represent the ideals of every Manileño,” said Mascarinas.

In the same courtesy call, Aldin Ayo, who resigned as head coach of University Santo Tomas in the UAAP, was introduced as the new tactician for the Manila Chooks TM.

Ayo replaced coach Eric Altamirano, who also stepped down from his two-year post as Chooks 3×3 commissioner.

