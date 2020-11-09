How Miss O redefined Hollywood glam

BY NEIL RAMOS

Fast making a name for herself as a go-to for Hollywood celebrities aiming to look fab is Olivia Quido-Co, CEO and founder of O Skin Med Spa.

Known to most simply as Ms. O, Co counts among recognizable names in pageantry including Shamcey Supsup (Miss Universe 2011, 3rd Runner-up), Janine Tugonon (Miss Universe 2012, 1st Runner-up), Ariela Arida (Miss Universe 2013, 3rd Runner-up), Megan Young (Miss World 2013) and Pia Wurtzbach (Miss Universe 2015) as patrons.

She also caters to the likes of KC Concepcion, Boy Abunda and Claudine Barretto, Patti Austin and “Days of our Lives” stars, Kyler Pettis and Victoria Konefal, as well as Lily Melgar and Dan Babic, among other Hollywood celebrities.

“Ms. O,” has devoted 16 years of her life making women feel and look beautiful.

She started her career as aesthetician in Artesia, CA in 2003.

Her resilience and determination paid off, later earning her the Woman of the Year award, Top 100 Filipinos in the USA, AARP’s Top 8 Woman Entrepreneur in LA, and a Mayor’s Award for Entrepreneurs in Los Angeles.

With 2 branches, 12 treatment rooms, 3 consultation rooms and a wide range of skin treatment services, O Skin Med Spa is now the most sought-after Filipino-owned medical spa in Southern California.

In 2011, Olivia launched her own Skin care line which quickly attained a massive following due to its amazing results.

They released their 24-karat-gold infused products under “The Secret Collection,” in 2017.

Since then, the collection, composed of “Secret Gold,” “Secret Glow,” “Secret Radiance,” and soon-to-be-released, “Secret Pearl,” became one of the most raved-about skin product among Hollywood celebrities.

The Olivia Quido Skin care line are distributed globally; mainly in Nepal, San Francisco, Virginia Beach, New Jersey, Baltimore, Philippines, Cebu, Canada and soon in Dubai.

Because of its ever- increasing popularity, the line made its red carpet debut at the recently concluded 46th Emmy Award Academy.

Olivia and her journey is a classic success story told and retold in the Filipino-American Community. From battling acne as a teenager and discovering her passion for aesthetics to growing her brand and eventually becoming a household name, Olivia’s quintessential story of an immigrant fulfilling her American dream has inspired thousands of Filipinos worldwide.

As a way to give back to the community, she is actively involved in women-empowerment advocacies, using her profession to uplift and encourage women from different walks of life.

She is an active donor of the House of Moses, an international child welfare ministry for orphaned and abandoned children, and Joyce Meyer ministries. They are also faithful supporters of several church planting and evangelism ministries the Philippines.

