Kris Aquino to Cristy Fermin: ‘Binastos ko ba ang pagkatao niya?’

BY NEIL RAMOS

Kris Aquino finally issued her reaction to Cristy Fermin allegedly attacking her after supposedly refusing to work with Mr. Fu for a talk show.

Commenting on retired Balita entertainment editor Dindo Balares’ Instagram post on the matter, she wrote:

“Dito ako papalag Kuya Dindo… nagsalita ba ko laban sa ‘nanay’ mo (Fermin)? Hinarangan ko ba ang grupo nila?”

“Binastos ko ba ang pagkatao niya?

“Sa daming beses na pinagsalitaan niya ko ng lahat ng pinaka masasakit na below the belt na panlalait mula ulo hanggang talampakan—ni minsan ba pumatol ako?

Aquino then went on to challenge those involved to produce someone who could actually verify what she is being accused of concerning Mr. Fu.

“Maglabas sila ng kahit sino mula sa side ng Pure Gold na pwedeng magpatunay sa mga pinaratang sa kin—dahil ang client na producer ang pwedeng magbigay linaw sa lahat…”

She added, “There are battles worth fighting & there are stories worth correcting, sa dami ng problema ng mga tao at sa mga responsibilidad ko sa buhay, hindi ito ang uunahin kong asikasuhin.”

She then told Balares, “No hard feelings, yung naging ‘anak’ mo nagbago na talaga pero hindi ibig sabihin nun mapapalitan ang dugong nanggaling kay Ninoy & Cory—marunong pa ring manindigan pag sigurado na katotohanan ang pinanghahawakan, hindi lang nga nararamdaman na kailangan pang pagsigawan…

“I do not have to attend every fight I’m invited to. I cannot control what people will say about me or do to me, BUT I can control my reaction & subsequent actions.”

The whole controversy stemmed with producers trying to put together a show involving Aquino, Fermin and Solis.

Aquino supposedly balked at the suggestion of the two to also involve Mr. Fu in the equation.

Eventually, Fermin and Solis were eased out of the project.

While Solis as with Mr. Fu were only too willing to just let bygones be bygones, Fermin didn’t take too kindly on the matter, spewing venom against Aquino whom she vowed never to work with ever again in any capacity.

